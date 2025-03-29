© 2025
Midday Magazine

With budget deadline looming, New York Lawmakers continue negotiations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons,
Jimmy Vielkind
Published March 29, 2025 at 10:57 AM EDT
FILE - The New York state Assembly Chamber is seen during a legislative session after Gov. Kathy Hochul presented her 2025 executive state budget at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. New York lawmakers are expected to miss the state's budget deadline as negotiations over housing and education funding remain ongoing, a top official said Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Hans Pennink/AP
/
FR58980 AP
With the New York State budget deadline just days away, Governor Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats who control the legislature have not yet reached an agreement.

The new fiscal year starts Tuesday. But looming large are likely cuts to federal funding that New York is counting on. In the meantime, the governor is hoping to include several policy changes in the spending plan. For an update on negotiations in Albany and what happens if the deal is late again, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with reporter Jimmy Vielkind of the New York Public News Network.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
Jimmy Vielkind
