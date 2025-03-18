Albany County launches effort to improve firefighter recruitment

Albany County is launching a program to recruit firefighters.

County Executive Dan McCoy says a Service Academy pilot program aims to fill a shortage across the county.

The Democrat says the program is especially important now as warmer, drier spring weather increases the risk for wildfires. Speaking in Albany Friday, McCoy said he hopes the new effort will reinvigorate locals’ sense of volunteerism.

“You had a lot of people back then that would apply for exams. And now you see, like in police departments or fire departments, where you would get two, 300 people taking a test, you're lucky to get 80. Now we need to figure this out, and we need to pique interest,” McCoy said.

The program includes a 40-hour New York State Basic Exterior Fire Operations course, plus a certification. McCoy, a former firefighter himself, says shortages aren’t just affecting Albany County.

“The City of Troy, Saratoga, other areas, they're struggling to get applicants to apply for the job, to go through with it, and the physical fitness test you got to take, and everything else. So, you know, there's a lot to do with the job, but it's an interesting, fun career,” McCoy said.

Jason Smith is Berne District Chief with the East Berne Volunteer Fire Company. With 80 firefighters available, he says it’s still not enough.

“We have way more animals, cows and stuff, than we do up there. But we have so much more land that's going to burn with brush for. Fires. And, you know, we just, we need people that are going to be able to go out and do that,” Smith said.

Smith says the certification training can be helpful to anyone, whether they choose to enter the fire service or not.

He says there are lots of steps people can take to prevent fires. It's especially important in areas without fire hydrants.

“We had a structure fire in Rensselaerville where he put ashes in the house instead of putting him outside. Didn't know that that was going to happen, you know, so stuff like that. I mean, if we can keep the public aware, even if they don't join us, if we can keep the public aware, they can help stop something before we get there to finish it,” Smith said.

The first Service Academy class will be held in East Berne beginning April 1st. Classes are available to qualifying county residents between the ages of 14 and 65.