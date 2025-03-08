On International Women's Day, Girls Inc. CEO Ashli Fragomeni remains committed to support young girls

Today is International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is “Accelerate Action” for gender equality. At a time when diversity, equity, and inclusion and reproductive rights are under attack by the federal government, organizations like Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region are working to foster a positive space for girls and teens looking to make their mark and have their voice be heard. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with the leadership organization’s CEO, Ashli Fragomeni, about how it’s pushing girls to shape the future.