Microgrant applications open for Adirondack projects

For the 10th year, the Adirondack Council will provide micro-grants for projects on working lands within the Adirondack Park.

The Council’s Essex Farm Institute distributes the microgrants to projects that support local farms and food production. Grants for smaller projects are typically $1,500. Since 2022 larger farms and agricultural businesses can apply for grants up to $3,000 for sustainability projects. This year small farms and producers may apply for grants that enable them to adapt to the impact of climate change or improve or restore environmental health.

The grants are supported through the Klipper Family Fund. Over the past nine years, 149 recipients have received a total of $241,000.

Applications for the latest grants are due by April 1st and the awards will be announced during the week of Earth Day.

