Midday Magazine

REAL ID requirements set to take effect in May

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:49 PM EST
If you’re looking to travel domestically and access federal facilities, you’ll need a new ID come May.
Department of Homeland Security
If you’re looking to travel domestically and access federal facilities, you’ll need a new ID come May. Passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of 9/11, the REAL ID Act established minimum security standards for the issuance and production for licenses. And it prohibits some federal agencies from accepting ID cards from states that don’t meet the act’s minimum standards. Originally intended take effect in 2008, it stalled following widespread opposition and refusal by many state governments to comply. Finally, enforcement will begin in the first week of May. Enhanced Driver’s Licenses issued by some states like New York and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Walter McClure of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.
News Homeland Security
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
