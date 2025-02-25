Prison strike continues with demonstration at Coxsackie Correctional Facility

As corrections officers across New York remain on strike, a State Assemblyman who is running for Congress is standing behind them.

Smoke drifts through the air outside Coxsackie Correctional Facility, where striking workers continued their demonstration for safer conditions on Monday.

Assemblyman Chris Tague, a Republican from the 102nd District, is here to lend his support to the unsanctioned strike.

“You have COs and inmates whose lives are at risk when we don't have the proper people and the proper staffing in these facilities. That's what the problem here is, it's not about money, it's not about retirement, it's not about benefits. It's about safe working conditions and the facilities to be safe and secure and right now, apparently, we don't have it,” Tague said.

Tague is seeking the Republican endorsement from county party chairs as he runs to succeed Elise Stefanik in the 21st District. Stefanik was selected by President Donald Trump to become the next UN ambassador.

Republican state lawmakers, including Tague, are calling for a full repeal of the so-called HALT Act, which limits solitary confinement. Repeal is a primary demand of the striking workers. The legislation was signed into law by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021.

Under a New York State flag and a "Thin Blue Line" U.S. flag hung upside-down, the demonstrators displayed homemade signs reading "NYS failed us" and "Repeal HALT."

Tague says HALT must be eliminated.

“They need to repeal the HALT Act and sit down with the folks that actually do the job and ask them what can be done to make it safer for both the inmates and the COs, and that would be a good start,” Tague said.

The wildcat strikes have gained the backing of Republican officials and candidates, even as the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing corrections officers, has not sanctioned the walk-outs. Governor Kathy Hochul has condemned the strikes as illegal.

As New York State National Guard soldiers are being deployed as COs walk off the job, State Police have reportedly begun serving judicial orders to the demonstrators who are risking arrest.

Additionally, State Police are seeking information on a pair of Department of Corrections and Community Supervision buses that were heavily damaged by demonstrators. A photo of a burned-out bus shared by State Police is spray painted with the words "Can you hear us now?"

Republican Marc Molinaro, a former Congressman, state Assemblymember and Dutchess County Executive, says Governor Hochul should take heed.

“This is what happens when politicians disrespect the men and women that work for him. This is what happens when politicians don't pay attention to men and women are sacrificing their lives, missing opportunities with their families, and don't have the tools or resources or the respect that they deserve from their employers,” Molinaro said.

While many passing vehicles honked in support, not all passersby are supporting the striking officers.

Matthew Vantassel, a former inmate at the Greene County jail — which sits next to Coxsackie Correctional — confronted Molinaro.

“These people are really mad that they're gonna have to wear body cameras and be held accountable inside of these facilities. They are gonna be held accountable. They can no longer set people up with weapons. They can no longer set people up with weapons. They can no longer set people up with drugs. They can no longer abuse people without no consequence,” Vantassel said.

Striking workers outside the prison have not talked with reporters, letting retired COs speak on their behalf.

Democrats, for their part, are also calling for prison reforms.

A coalition of Democratic State Senators who represent districts with state prisons issued a joint statement on Sunday backing demonstrators' calls for increased pay and safer working conditions.

But the statement, issued by Senators James Skoufis, Pete Harckham, Michelle Hinchey and Rachel May calling for “substantial reforms,” does not mention a repeal of the HALT Act.