© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month highlighted by Rensselaer County District Attorney

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 22, 2025 at 1:03 PM EST
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Rensselaer County is partnering with Love is Respect, a program through the National Domestic Violence Hotline, to raise awareness and provide support for those in need. The 24/7 hotline provides information, support, and advocacy for young people who have concerns about romantic relationships.
What Is Love Teens Facebook
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Rensselaer County is partnering with Love is Respect, a program through the National Domestic Violence Hotline, to raise awareness and provide support for those in need. The 24/7 hotline provides information, support, and advocacy for young people who have concerns about romantic relationships.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. In Rensselaer County, District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly is partnering with Love is Respect, a program through the National Domestic Violence Hotline, to raise awareness and provide support for those in need. The 24/7 hotline provides information, support, and advocacy for young people who have concerns about romantic relationships. I spoke with Donnelly, a Democrat, in her office this week about what the county is doing to support young people.
Tags
News Mary Pat DonnellyRensselaer Countyteen dating violence awareness
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons