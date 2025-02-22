Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month highlighted by Rensselaer County District Attorney

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. In Rensselaer County, District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly is partnering with Love is Respect, a program through the National Domestic Violence Hotline, to raise awareness and provide support for those in need. The 24/7 hotline provides information, support, and advocacy for young people who have concerns about romantic relationships. I spoke with Donnelly, a Democrat, in her office this week about what the county is doing to support young people.