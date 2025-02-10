After gunshots in Saratoga Springs, 76-year-old Malta man charged with assault, DWI

A 76-year-old Malta man was arraigned over the weekend after allegedly firing a gun twice in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Police say they received reports of a gunshot on Division Street late Friday. About an hour later Paul Trinci was seen pointing a long gun at the city’s police department at City Hall after a second shot was heard.

Trinci fled before being stopped in the Market 32 parking lot in Malta where police took him into custody.

Saratoga Springs Police Chief Tyler McIntosh said no officers or city residents were injured.

“Early indications during interviewing the suspect allude to his desire to create a deadly force engagement with police, there’s still more to come from that. We still have a very active investigation. In addition to our police vehicle, officers did locate a vehicle parked on division street which has also been struck by gunfire believed to be by the suspect,” said McIntosh.

Trinci was arraigned on more than 20 charges including attempted assault, criminal possession and use of a weapon, and driving while intoxicated.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll says Trinci is in custody of the Saratoga County Sherriff without bail and was placed on suicide watch.