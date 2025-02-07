© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine announces retirement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine (file)

Vermont’s Health Commissioner is retiring.

Governor Phil Scott said Friday that Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine will retire at the end of March. He was appointed by Scott in 2017 and led the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott wished Levine well, calling him “a tremendous asset, to not only me, but the entire State of Vermont.” Dr. Levine called his work as commissioner “career and life-changing.” Levine, a 71-year-old from Shelburne, is best known from regular pandemic briefings explaining the disease and advising the public.
Tags
News D. Mark LevineHealth Commissioner Dr. Mark LevineVermont Department of Health
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley