Vermont Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine announces retirement

Vermont’s Health Commissioner is retiring.

Governor Phil Scott said Friday that Commissioner of Health Dr. Mark Levine will retire at the end of March. He was appointed by Scott in 2017 and led the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott wished Levine well, calling him “a tremendous asset, to not only me, but the entire State of Vermont.” Dr. Levine called his work as commissioner “career and life-changing.” Levine, a 71-year-old from Shelburne, is best known from regular pandemic briefings explaining the disease and advising the public.

