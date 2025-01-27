UVM men’s soccer team honored with a parade

A parade through Burlington Sunday honored the University of Vermont men’s soccer team, which made history last month by winning the NCAA National Championship.

Thousands of people lined Church Street on Sunday to cheer the soccer team’s accomplishment. The mayor proclaimed UVM Men’s Soccer Team Division One National Championship Day.

Head Coach Rob Dow said the team won the college’s first national championship and the first for an America East team because they had each other’s backs and the support of the community.

“To the Cardiac Cats: not underdogs – DOGGGGGS! Vermont you are the best fans in this country. Let’s do it again next year!” Dowe told the crowd.

Team Captain Adrian Schulze Solano:

"The support you guys have given us throughout the whole season, throughout this whole tournament was amazing. You guys lifted us up. You guys pushed us in every moment and it meant so much for the team,” Solano said.

UVM won the championship in overtime against Marshall University.

