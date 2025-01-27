© 2025
Champlain Valley Fair adjusting operating hours

Pat Bradley
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:15 PM EST
The Champlain Valley Exposition building
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
The Champlain Valley Exposition building

Vermont’s largest annual summer fair is changing its hours of operation.

The Champlain Valley Fair is held annually in late August and early September over a 10-day period. In it’s scheduled for August 22nd through the 31st. Officials announced Monday that while the traditional events and exhibits will continue, the hours of operation will change.

On weekdays, gates will open at noon instead of at 10 a.m. and the midway will open at 2 p.m. Weekend hours do not change and the fair will open at 10 a.m. and the midway at noon.

Officials say the new hours better align with attendance data showing a very small percentage of people arrive between 10 and noon on weekdays.
Pat Bradley
