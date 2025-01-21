© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont State Police assisting FBI in border agent shooting investigation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published January 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
Photo of Vermont State Police logo on a signboard
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Photo of Vermont State Police logo on a signboard

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says his thoughts are with the family of David Maland, the U.S Border Patrol Agent shot and killed near the Canadian border Monday.

Maland was shot about 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 91 in Coventry, about 20 miles from the border.

During his weekly briefing on Tuesdaythe Republican said state police are assisting the FBI in an investigation.

“Information is still being collected and we don’t have more to share at this point, unfortunately. But I ask that all of you, as members of the press, do your part and only report on the facts – not based on speculation, assumptions, or something some other media source has already misreported. That will be very helpful,” said Scott.

One suspect was killed and another was injured during the incident. The injured suspect was taken into custody.

The FBI says there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Tags
News Vermont Governor Phil ScottFBI investigation