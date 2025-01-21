Vermont State Police assisting FBI in border agent shooting investigation

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says his thoughts are with the family of David Maland, the U.S Border Patrol Agent shot and killed near the Canadian border Monday.

Maland was shot about 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 91 in Coventry, about 20 miles from the border.

During his weekly briefing on Tuesday, the Republican said state police are assisting the FBI in an investigation.

“Information is still being collected and we don’t have more to share at this point, unfortunately. But I ask that all of you, as members of the press, do your part and only report on the facts – not based on speculation, assumptions, or something some other media source has already misreported. That will be very helpful,” said Scott.

One suspect was killed and another was injured during the incident. The injured suspect was taken into custody.

The FBI says there is no ongoing threat to the public.