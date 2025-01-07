Northern border interests scrutinizing Canadian politics as Prime Minister announces departure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning as leader of the Liberal Party and will step down as prime minister after his party selects a new leader. In New York’s North Country, those involved in cross-border issues are closely watching the political landscape north of the border.

Broadcast live on Canada’s major networks including the CBC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped in front of the cameras Monday morning.

“I intend to resign after the party selects its next leader. This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles I cannot be the best option,” Trudeau announced.

State University of New York at Plattsburgh Center for the Study of Canada Director Christopher Kirkey says while some may be startled by Trudeau’s announcement, his departure had been brewing for some time.

“Average Canadians have begun to think, over time, that the country is frankly headed or has been going in a direction that they’re not comfortable with," Kirkey said. "And they’d like to see the political pendulum swing back more towards the center, not necessarily towards the right side of the equation, political equation, but more in a centrist direction. And they didn’t see that happening with Mr. Trudeau.”

Former Democratic Congressman Bill Owens, a WAMC commentator, is a member of the advisory board of the Canada Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center and at the Canadian American Border Trade Alliance. He too notes that Trudeau’s departure has been building for months.

“He’s had a number of defections from his own party calling for his resignation. His polling is in really bad shape. He’s 20 to 25 points behind the Conservative leader," notes Owens. "And I think it makes sense for the Liberal Party to select a new leader and maybe be able to turn the election around.”

Kirkey says Trudeau’s announcement marks a tremendous moment in U.S-Canada relations.

“The announcement by Prime Minister Trudeau and with the oncoming installment of Donald Trump as the President of the United States who has, as you know, promised to introduce tariffs as high as 25 percent against all imports from Canada, it’s the least opportune moment you could ask for in some respects to have a steady hand on the wheel with regard to Canadian political leadership,” Kirkey says.

Owens does not expect Trudeau’s resignation and the change in Canadian government to impact cross border trade.

“I would be very surprised if it had any material impact on our relationship both at the federal level but also at the local level. I don’t see it dramatically changing. My experience over the last 30 years is that whether it’s a Liberal government or a Conservative government the impact on trade is minimal," recalls Owens. "Both organizations want to make sure that the relationship between the U.S. stays healthy and prosperous, if you will. And I think the real concern for Canadians is, of course, Mr. Trump and his tariff threats.”

Canada must hold federal elections by October.

