Vermont Conservation Voters announces new leadership

There’s a shift in leadership at a Vermont environmental organization.

Vermont Conservation Voters announced Monday that Dan Fingas has officially begun serving as the organization’s new executive director. He has served as climate action coordinator since October 2023 and was previously an organizing director at Rights and Democracy Vermont. Fingas also serves on the Plainfield Selectboard and is president of Plainfield Arts.

Former executive director Lauren Hierl left the group last August to lead the Vermont Natural Resources Council.

