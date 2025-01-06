© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont Conservation Voters announces new leadership

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 6, 2025 at 8:30 PM EST
Vermont Conservation Voters Executive Director Dan Fingas
Vermont Conservation Voters
Vermont Conservation Voters Executive Director Dan Fingas

There’s a shift in leadership at a Vermont environmental organization.

Vermont Conservation Voters announced Monday that Dan Fingas has officially begun serving as the organization’s new executive director. He has served as climate action coordinator since October 2023 and was previously an organizing director at Rights and Democracy Vermont. Fingas also serves on the Plainfield Selectboard and is president of Plainfield Arts.

Former executive director Lauren Hierl left the group last August to lead the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
Tags
News Vermont Conservation VotersDan Fingas
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More