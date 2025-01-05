Judge, Schenectady basketball legend Kramer dies

A basketball star from Schenectady who went on to a professional career before a long tenure as a judge in New York has died. Barry Kramer starred at Linton High School, NYU and went on to play for the Warriors, Knicks and Nets.

Kramer was selected in the first round of the NBA draft by the Warriors in 1964.

He graduated from Albany Law School and went on to serve as a Surrogate Court judge in Schenectady. He was elected to the New York State Supreme Court in 2009.

Kramer died Saturday at age 82. Republican State Senator Jim Tedisco, who also played college basketball at Union College, says Kramer was an outstanding player, exemplary scholar, and dedicated public servant.