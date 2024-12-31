Latimer bids farewell to Westchester County ahead of Congressional swearing in

Latimer delivered a heartfelt speech at the Westchester County Office Building in White Plains, where the Democrat has spent much of the past 30-plus years. Since he first ran for the Rye City Council in 1987, the 71-year-old has been a city councilor, a county legislator, chairman of the Board of Legislators, a state assemblyman, a state senator, and county executive.

“I am a lucky man," said Latimer. "I’m a blessed man to have had this opportunity.”

Through it all, Latimer never lost a political campaign. He glided to victory in the 16th District in November after ousting incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman in a high-profile Democratic primary in June. The race — the most expensive House primary in U.S. history — focused heavily on the Israel-Hamas war, and saw Latimer receive significant funding from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

When Latimer is sworn in to Congress on Friday, he will find himself in the minority. Republicans will control the House, Senate, and the White House under President-elect Trump.

"A number of my friends have remarked that I didn’t seem especially exuberant to have won this victory, and to head off to the big show in national government. Perhaps so," Latimer noted. "I see the clouds at hand, the international threats and the domestic strife. It’s very sobering. This moment is not about any personal achievement or an electoral victory. The needs of our country come first.”

Monday’s event was heavily attended by Latimer’s colleagues and supporters on both sides of the aisle. White Plains Mayor Tom Roach says it was Latimer who helped him get into local politics. Roach, a Democrat, is now in his third full term as mayor.

“As a representative to us in every role he’s had, it’s been great," says Roach. "It’s a complete partnership: the county working with us to get things accomplished, the county offering assistance when we need it, and we help them when we can help them…He’s been a pleasure, and I’m so excited for him to be in Congress.”

As county executive, Latimer touted cuts to the property tax levy and investments in the county workforce, park projects, affordable housing, and more. Westchester was one of a few counties to accept asylum seekers from New York City last year, as the city grapples with an influx of migrants from the southern border.

The New York State Association of Counties and the state County Executives’ Association both presented Latimer with tokens for his service. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, a Republican, says he always felt like he could work with Latimer, despite their differences. He says Latimer was especially helpful as counties navigated the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ground zero was here. And I remember we were all concerned, all 62 counties — what the heck are we geting ourselves into? Who’s going to take charge? What are we doing?" Neuhaus recalls. "George got a call of everybody on the phone and said, ‘Here’s what I know, here’s what I don’t know, and you guys are gonna be OK.’ And as a military commander, I appreciate that.”

Congressman Mike Lawler, a Republican from the nearby 17th District, says he looks forward to working with Latimer in the coming session. He says his top priority is lifting the current cap on state and local tax deductions.

"I know that’s a big issue for him, as well [as] me. Certainly, there will be a number of issues that we seek to address on behalf of Westchester County and residents, from infrastructure to parks and the environment, etc," says Lawler. "So, we’ll be working together on a lot of different things and [will] find the opportunity to do so.”

Latimer’s resignation as county executive will go in effect Thursday afternoon, at which point the Board of Legislators will tap an acting county executive and plan a special election to take place within 90 days. So far, the only person running is Latimer’s deputy and fellow Democrat, Ken Jenkins. Jenkins has worked alongside Latimer since he took office in 2018, and has his endorsement.

Speaking with WAMC, Jenkins says he is the best pick to guide Westchester through another Trump presidency, because he and Latimer have already done so once.

“We understand how to navigate through these particular times, and work with our federal partners, whether they’re Democrat or Republican," says Jenkins.

If Jenkins wins, he would be Westchester’s first Black county executive. The special election only fills the last year of Latimer’s term, so if Jenkins wants to continue in the seat, he'd need to run again in November.