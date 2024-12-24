New Hampshire Governor rescinds executive orders

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has issued an executive order rescinding 145 previous executive orders.

Sununu’s order rescinds executive orders it describes as having “become outdated, superceded, (or) codified in law.” In a statement, the outgoing Republican’s office says there is no record of any governor reviewing executive orders to determine if they remain up-to-date and active so a review of all orders issued over the past 20 years was undertaken.

Sununu signed another executive order redefining boundaries for planning regions under the New Hampshire Regional Planning commission.

The four-term governor did not run for another two-year term and will be succeeded by fellow Republican Kelly Ayotte.

