New Hampshire Governor rescinds executive orders

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published December 24, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu
New Hampshire Governor's office
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has issued an executive order rescinding 145 previous executive orders.

Sununu’s order rescinds executive orders it describes as having “become outdated, superceded, (or) codified in law.” In a statement, the outgoing Republican’s office says there is no record of any governor reviewing executive orders to determine if they remain up-to-date and active so a review of all orders issued over the past 20 years was undertaken.

Sununu signed another executive order redefining boundaries for planning regions under the New Hampshire Regional Planning commission.

The four-term governor did not run for another two-year term and will be succeeded by fellow Republican Kelly Ayotte.
