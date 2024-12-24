© 2024
Midday Magazine

Albany International Airport shares holiday travel reminders

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published December 24, 2024 at 7:43 AM EST
Albany International Airport
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Albany International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration says it expects to screen nearly 40 million travelers this holiday season.

Just before Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah, officials at Albany International Airport say the airport is filled with holiday flyers. With thousands of guests passing through – and construction underway on a $100 million terminal expansion project – airport spokesman Steve Smith says passengers should stay patient.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Smith on Midday Magazine.
News Albany International Airport
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
