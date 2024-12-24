Albany International Airport shares holiday travel reminders
The Transportation Security Administration says it expects to screen nearly 40 million travelers this holiday season.
Just before Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah, officials at Albany International Airport say the airport is filled with holiday flyers. With thousands of guests passing through – and construction underway on a $100 million terminal expansion project – airport spokesman Steve Smith says passengers should stay patient.
WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Smith on Midday Magazine.