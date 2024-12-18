Double murder suspect arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court

A suspect charged with murdering two women in the Town of Plattsburgh was arraigned Tuesday night in Town of Plattsburgh Court. The case began with a missing persons report last week.

Last Thursday evening, December 12th, New York State Police began investigating a report of two missing Plattsburgh women. On Sunday, December 15th a fire occurred at their residence at 2 Birch Street. Investigators deemed the fire suspicious. The next day human remains were found outside the home. Autopsies determined the remains were the missing women: 42-year-old Miranda Wade and 64-year-old Karen Lindsay of Plattsburgh.

50-year-old Joe Hewitt was arrested and charged with murder. Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said Hewitt was arraigned Tuesday night on three counts of murder.

“Murder in the 2nd degree two counts, one for each of our victims, and one count of murder in the first degree. The count of murder in the first degree basically is two homicides that occurred in the same transaction,” Wylie said. “Based on the investigation conducted by the New York State Police it was determined that the date of death is approximately December 5th. The homicides occurred at the 2 Birch address in Plattsburgh. The bodies were not found inside the residence. They were located outside behind that address at the abandoned trailer. They were located in black garbage bags. They had been placed there, we believe, by Joe Hewitt in the days preceding the fire.”

Officials say Wade died from blunt force trauma to the head. Lindsay was strangled.

Wylie says they don’t yet know a motive and they don’t know who was killed first.

“There was a baseball bat that has been recovered, is in evidence and had markings on it that would be potentially consistent with that blunt force trauma.”

Wylie noted that fire investigators have not yet determined whether the fire on Sunday was intentional or accidental.

“It’s very coincidental that it occurred a day after the New York State Police were knocking on the door looking for both of our victims.”

Wylie also said that Hewitt has a prison record and was in a relationship with Wade.

“He was released from state prison I think back in 2019 on his conviction of rape in the first degree in Franklin County. That occurred back in 2000. And I think he was, his parole was revoked and was re-paroled in 2021 at the expiration of his parole. So the time frame that they got together, we’re still putting that together.”

Wylie expects more details about the murders to be revealed as the investigation continues.

“In my 19 years as a prosecutor in this county this is the most horrific homicide that we’ve had, in my opinion, from what I’ve seen. And we will do justice for Karen and for Miranda and for their families,” promised Wylie. “And I am as always extremely grateful for the work that the New York State Police, the Sheriff’s Department, the Plattsburgh City Police Department, the New York State Fire Agency has done in this case. And I’m very grateful for their work.”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman issued a statement that says in part: “My heart goes out to the victims and their families and neighbors during this horrific news. We stand united in grief, strength, and resilience.”

Hewitt is the only suspect and is due in court again on January 7th.

Audio is courtesy WCAX -TV.