Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy has named a new executive director for its performing arts center. Dena Beard has been tapped to lead EMPAC, the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center. Beard most recently led Brooklyn College’s Leonard and Claire Tow Center for the Performing Arts. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Beard about the direction of EMPAC and how she plans to further engage the community.