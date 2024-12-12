Albany County Pine Hills Land Authority wins shuttered College of Saint Rose campus at auction

The Albany County Pine Hills Land Authority has successfully acquired the College of Saint Rose campus at auction.

The body created by the state legislature to help determine the future of the shuttered private college submitted a $35 million bid.

Saint Rose closed in June after more than a century of operation in New York’s capital city.

In a statement Thursday, the authority called it “an exciting moment” and said it’s awaiting final approval by bankruptcy court.

The authority says it made the only bulk bid on the campus, which includes about 90 properties.

