Marist College to become "Marist University" in 2025

Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York will become "Marist University" next year. The state Board of Regents approved a motion to grant Marist university status at its meeting Tuesday.

College President Kevin Weinman says the new name will not result in any major changes for faculty or students, but he hopes it will help Marist better market itself to prospective students and athletes around the world. Weinman spoke about the move with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.