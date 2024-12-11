© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Marist College to become "Marist University" in 2025

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published December 11, 2024 at 12:45 PM EST
June 29, 2023 - Marist College President Dr. Kevin Weinman. Photo by Carlo de Jesus/Marist College
Carlo de Jesus/Marist College
June 29, 2023 - Marist College President Dr. Kevin Weinman. Photo by Carlo de Jesus/Marist College

Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York will become "Marist University" next year. The state Board of Regents approved a motion to grant Marist university status at its meeting Tuesday.

College President Kevin Weinman says the new name will not result in any major changes for faculty or students, but he hopes it will help Marist better market itself to prospective students and athletes around the world. Weinman spoke about the move with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.

News
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King