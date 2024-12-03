Mail to Canada stopped due to strike

Mail being sent to Canada has been suspended due to a strike by that country’s postal workers.

On Friday, the U.S. Postal Service notified customers that it will temporarily stop accepting mail and packages to Canada because of an ongoing strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. The disruption includes international priority mail and priority express, international first class mail and packages and commercial packages.

Canada Post announced it had suspended acceptance of all international mail and parcels on November 27th. Any international mail received as of November 15th has not been processed and is being held in secure containers. When the strike is over and service resumes, Canada Post says the stored items will delivered on a first-in, first-out basis.

