Former Milton, Vermont lawmaker dies

A former leader in the Vermont Legislature has died.

Former Vermont House Minority Leader Don Turner died Saturday from brain cancer. He was 60 years old. Turner, a Republican, served in the Vermont House from 2006 until 2019 and was minority leader from 2011 to 2019. In 2018 he unsuccessfully ran for Lieutenant Governor, losing to Democrat/Progressive David Zuckerman. Turner served as fire chief in Milton, Vermont for 14 years and also served as Town Manager beginning in 2017.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott called Turner “the embodiment of public service” who treated everyone “with dignity, respect and kindness.”

A celebration of his life is planned Saturday at the newly opened Donald H. Turner, Jr. Public Works Facility, which Turner was a key proponent of building.

