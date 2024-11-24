Regional Food Bank takes on Thanksgiving distribution and more

The Regional Food Bank is preparing for its largest Thanksgiving meal service program yet. It comes after Equinox, a domestic violence outreach service, decided to end its Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner after many years. The Regional Food Bank and dozens of sponsors are stepping in to fill the gap and serve the food insecure. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with the food bank’s CEO Tom Nardacci about the decision to pick up the distribution, replacing its annual Holiday Hunger Appeal.