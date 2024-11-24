© 2024
Regional Food Bank takes on Thanksgiving distribution and more

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 23, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Regional Food Bank CEO Tom Nardacci
Samantha Simmons
Regional Food Bank CEO Tom Nardacci

The Regional Food Bank is preparing for its largest Thanksgiving meal service program yet. It comes after Equinox, a domestic violence outreach service, decided to end its Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner after many years. The Regional Food Bank and dozens of sponsors are stepping in to fill the gap and serve the food insecure. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with the food bank’s CEO Tom Nardacci about the decision to pick up the distribution, replacing its annual Holiday Hunger Appeal.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
