Attempted escape foiled

Vermont State Police say two correctional officers were assaulted by an inmate during an attempted escape.

State Police are investigating after 48-year-old Joseph Heim of Fayston reportedly assaulted two correctional officers Thursday after he had been taken to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

The investigation indicates that Heim tried to take keys and fought with the officers while at the hospital in an effort to escape. He was restrained and the CO’s were uninjured.

Heim had been arrested earlier in the week on drug charges and for violating conditions of release relating to his arrest this summer related to an explosion that injured him and another man.

