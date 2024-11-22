State Comptroller: no evidence former Ulster County Finance Commissioner committed crimes while in office

The New York State Comptroller has uncovered no evidence that former Ulster County Finance Commissioner Burton Gulnick committed crimes committed while he was in office. But Tom DiNapoli warns weaknesses in county procedures could leave it vulnerable to fraud.

In February, Gulnick was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to grand larceny. Gulnick admitted to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Hurley Recreational Association, a non-profit that provides summer youth programs. An investigation also found he stole from a campaign account belonging to former Ulster County Executive Michael Hein.

Gulnick, who resigned from his county job in March, was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to the organizations. County Executive Jen Metzger requested the formal review by Comptroller DiNapoli.

But DiNapoli says the county should make a number of adjustments to safeguard internal controls.