Amtrak to restore service on New York lines

North Country officials are praising news that Amtrak that will restore rail services.

Amtrak agreed to restore its Empire Service during the holiday and winter travel seasons and restore nearly all trains that had been temporarily suspended while it repairs the East River Tunnel. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the change Friday.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed word that effective December 2nd, the Adirondack line and Maple Leaf service to Vermont will operate separately through at least early March.

Amtrak reversed planned delays at the Albany/Rensselaer station for coupling and decoupling.

State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a Democrat from the 115th District, calls the restoration of service “great news for the North Country.”

