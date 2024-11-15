Vermont police investigating double homicide

Police are investigating a suspected double homicide in Vermont’s capital city.

The incident in Montpelier, Vermont was reported at about 11:30 Friday morning. Police found two people dead at a private home on Gallison Hill Road and detained one man.

Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and the Montpelier Police Department are in the preliminary stage of the investigation and no names have yet been released.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

