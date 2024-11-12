Hochul issues statewide burn ban, visits Greenwood Lake as wildfires continue in NY

The Democrat met with Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and other local offficials near a large wildfire still burning by the village of Greenwood Lake. Neuhaus, a Republican, says the fire has burned more than 5,000 acres between New York and New Jersey since starting near the border a couple weeks ago. An 18-year-old state parks employee was killed Saturday while helping to fight the blaze.

Hochul says the Greenwoood Lake fire is one of 15 fires currently burning across the state, as dry conditions and high winds feed sparks across the Northeast. Speaking at the Greenwood Lake Fire District Tuesday, Hochul announced a statewide burn ban is in effect.

“It is absolutely critical that New Yorkers avoid any outdoor burning at this time, because the threats are too great, and we cannot have our resources directed to smaller fires," says Hochul. "We need everybody, all hands on deck, at the major fires here. So I’m asking everyone to comply with this until further notice.”

The Greenwood Lake fire is currently about 20 percent contained. Neuhaus suspects efforts to put it out will continue for at least a few more weeks, as there is little rain in the forecast. Much of the region was under a Red Flag warning Tuesday, with wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.

Neuhaus says there’s concern the blaze could blow closer to towns like Tuxedo, but he says there’s no threat to homes or businesses at this time.

“We’ve been on the ground 24/7, and I have to tell you: as much as it’s still a fluid situation, we’re a lot better off today than we were Sunday night," he adds. "Sunday night was hell on earth here.”

Multilple residents were urged to voluntarily evacuate Sunday night as the flames inched closer to homes on Cliff Road. Neuhaus says no homes were destroyed, thanks to a brief reprieve of rain and mutltiple firefighting tactics.

“We have developed, basically, a World War I type of trench warfare," he explains. "We’re hand-digging lines and burning some lines, where we back-burn. At the same time, those air assets, the helicopters in particular, are critical, dropping the water off. Right now we’re using Blackhawks and Hueys, which have a capacity of just under 700 pounds. We’re going to switch to Chinooks, which are huge, and we’re going to be able to bring in more water starting Thursday."

Hochul says nearly 50 fire departments from across the state have sent crews to Greenwood Lake. The village’s fire hall is lined with tables of food and drinks donated by local busineses.

Orange County Fire Coordinator Vini Tankasali says firefighters are alternating 12-hour shifts at the moment, but a lot of them are doing more than that. He says brush fires can be especially tricky to fight, as the terrain is difficult to navigate on foot.

“It’s been exhausting," he adds. "It’s hard to walk through, it’s all hilly and rocky. So it’s very intensive work. We’re fortuante, we’ve had such an outpouring of departments supporting throughout the state. So we’re able to rotate our crews and go in and out.”

New York State Police have identified the park employee killed Saturday as 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez. Parks Commissioner Randy Simons says Vasquez was helping to clear brush and debris to create a fire line when he was struck by a falling tree. He says the incident is still under investigation.

“No matter what the job is out there, these are dangerous jobs," says Simons. "And Dariel was as committed and courageous as the men out there on the fire line today, and truly, our hearts are out to his family.”

Meantime, Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger says firefighters have contained 95 percent of the Whitehouse Fire in the Town of Denning. Metzger says as of nightfall Monday, it had burned 630 acres.