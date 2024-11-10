NY state parks employee dies fighting wildfire; flames spreading

One person is dead as firefighters continue to battle multiple forest fires in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police say 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez — an employee with the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation — died while responding to a wildfire near Greenwood Lake Saturday. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus gave an update later that evening:

"This is a major situation that we are dealing with. This fire has been going on on the Jersey side. It has now spread over to the New York side, but we also have some other pop up fires that we've been dealing with. We're going to continue to work with our first responders to make sure that you are protected. If, God forbid, you are in a situation where we have to evacuate you, we will let you know."

Officials in Dutchess County say crews have dealt with multiple brush fires there. Officials advise residents near the fires to have an evacuation plan in place, as a precaution

More than 100 firefighters responded to the Whitehouse Fire near the Ulster County town of Denning on Saturday. County Executive Jen Metzger says the fire is not yet contained and spans more than 420 acres into Sullivan County, but there are no evacuation orders at this time.

New York state has issued an air quality alert for much of the region and multiple municipalities have burn bans in effect.

In Albany County, Guilderland police have issued a smoke advisory: "Due to ongoing wildfires in the downstate/New Jersey region, the Capital District is currently experiencing smoky conditions. Please avoid contacting our dispatch center regarding these conditions."

Saratoga County officials are encouraging residents to follow their town ordinances regarding open burning, only call 911 in an emergency, and to follow the National Weather Service for updates about the southern brush fires and weather conditions.