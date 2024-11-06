Saratoga Springs voters react to the results of the presidential election

After a bruising and divisive campaign season, voters in Saratoga Springs are reacting to Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

It’s a quiet, gray Wednesday afternoon in downtown Saratoga Springs. As Americans across the country come to terms with what a second Trump presidency may look like, Harold Thomas hopes the country will come together now that the campaigning is over.

“It was a beautiful thing, man. Beautiful thing. We’re gonna get guided in the right spiritual direction,” said Thomas.

Thomas says he wasn’t always a Trump supporter.

“You know, at first I had a thought he was a little arrogant at first. But sometimes people need to hear what they need to hear. And I think that he will bring a lot of change to this country, there’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” said Thomas.

Trying to destress on a walk through Congress Park, Arji Cakouros is on the other end of the emotional spectrum.

“It’s very discouraging that so many lies penetrated and I believe that people were afraid, I think a lot of the fear that was brought into this whole thing was a big factor,” said Cakouros.

She’s really concerned about Trump’s stances on abortion and immigration but shares some advice for what she says is an uncertain future.

“Stay connected, with people who you love and you know love you and don’t give up. And understand that even doing one small thing in the right direction with your conscience is something that will impact a lot of people,” said Cakouros.

Ruth Boals owns a combination consignment shop and hair salon downtown. She says she stayed up until 4 a.m. watching the returns.

“Yeah, so we shouldn’t be paying for energy, it’s supposed to be free energy. And I believe that’s why Elon Musk is there. Elon Musk knows how to do all that stuff. So, he’s going to change everything. And the other is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He’s going to change how we eat and everything. He’s going to take all the crap out that other countries don’t allow in their food because we’re allowed to do it. They’re killing people," said Boals.

Kennedy dropped his independent bid for president and endorsed Trump in August. Trump says Kennedy, who promotes discredited theories about vaccines and other medical practices, will have a big role in his administration.

On Broadway, postman Mike Conti is popping in and out of stores doing some last-minute shopping for his wife’s birthday. He was confident Harris would win and is unsure just how things fell apart for the Democrat.

“I really don’t know. To me, it’s a problem with media. Because when I was a kid, sure we had Nixon who was a problem, but there was no way that Trump would have been able to get nearly as far as he did. And the media has just exploded for misinformation and lies and it’s not getting answered,” said Conti.

Patricia Osborne and a friend are on a celebratory shopping spree.

“Yay! So, 100% super happy on the results because I am in publishing for like 20 years and I believe in freedom of expression and freedom of speech. And I believe this election will help preserve that because I don’t feel like we’ve had that for at least the last four years,” said Osborne.

Following the only debate, Trump suggested that ABC should lose its broadcasting license, claiming the network was biased against him.

Osborne says calling that an example of Trump working against free speech and expression is misleading.

“Actually, it depends on where you hear that because I feel like we’re at a time where the media is running the show and they’re not really telling the truth and they’re just on an agenda. And I don’t actually beleive that he actually said that, I’m sure it got taken out of context. And so I’m actually considering making a career move because I don’t think there’s true journalism anymore,” said Osborne.

Over on Caroline Street, John McCarthy is washing the windows of a bar. His top concern is the war in Ukraine.

“No, I think he’s going to finally help Russia finish off Ukraine. Take away the aid, take away all the support we’ve been giving them and there goes that. And it’s pretty sad,” said McCarthy.

In Saratoga County, Trump received just under 49% of the vote.