Special election for Saratoga Springs city councilor remains in limbo

A planned special election to fill a city council seat in Saratoga Springs has hit another snag.

In another twist in the ongoing saga to fill an empty seat on the Saratoga Springs city council, city Republicans claim Democrats have failed to nominate a candidate for January’s special election.

Democratic Commissioner Jason Golub stepped down in August for a state position, leaving the second-largest department in the city without a head.

Republicans have nominated Chuck Marshall, who also serves on the city's planning board, in a special election planned January 28th. Committee chair Mike Brandi says the Democrats missed the October 27th nomination deadline set in a proposed timeline.

“These timelines are set under New York state law, under the election law, and once the proclamation is passed the dominoes start falling. So we followed the election law in nominating Chuck, and we’re happy to support him and think he’ll do a great job. But the Democrats failed to file. And I don’t know if the reason is they simply forgot or maybe they didn’t have a candidate, I don’t want to presume the reasons for them not filing. But the courts are very clear on this point that the proclamation is what stats the ball rolling and these dates set by the election law are hard and fast,” said Brandi.

Democratic committee chair Otis Maxwell says the resolution's timeline is not set until the Board of Elections approves the final date.

“But it’s nonsense. We are going to have a special election. The first thing that has to happen is that both the commissioners have to approve it. Once that happens an election calendar is set, then we go forward. We like it when we have open and fair elections, we don’t like it when people try to do things behind the scene and keep voters from having their voice,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell says Democrats plan on nominating former committee chair Sarah Burger. But the county board of elections has not approved the date. Republican Commissioner Joe Suhrada previously objected, which halted progress.

Suhrada tells WAMC now that he has received clarification from the state Attorney General’s office, he is happy to support the election.

“Now they have an election on the 28th with a calendar which has been published. The timelines are set forth in a calendar. Those are using the election law guidelines. There’s no way to give a new calendar and start the clock over from the beginning. It’s like a race, you can’t go back to the beginning because somebody didn’t come to the starting line,” said Suhrada.

Democratic Commissioner of Elections Cassy Bagramian notes that the AG’s letter that convinced Suhrada to agree to hold an election came after the October 27th nomination deadline, and says she intends to create a new calendar.

“So I am of the thought process that we cannot move forward until we have an updated political calendar that provides for equal ballot access opportunities. I do not see a way in which we could retroactively agree to a calendar that includes dates that are in the past,” said Bagramian.

The city council unanimously appointed former deputy mayor Hank Kuczynski to serve as interim Public Works Commissioner until an election can be held.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the county board has not approved the election.