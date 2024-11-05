Albany taps former police chief to return in interim role as Eric Hawkins departs

A former Albany Police chief is returning next month to run the department.

Chief Brendan Cox, who led the department from 2015 to 2017, is stepping back into the role on an interim basis beginning December 2nd.

It comes as Eric Hawkins, who succeeded Cox, is set to return to his native Michigan to become commissioner of the Warren Police Department. Making the announcement at City Hall Monday, third-term Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says it’s a welcome homecoming for the Albany native.

“Brendan was chief of this department. He was a deputy chief of this department. He's been part of the command staff and really moved up through the ranks from the time that he began his policing career here in Albany, born and raised, knows the community and has done a tremendous amount of work, even since retiring as our chief, in building relationships with the community,” Sheehan said.

Cox is expected to serve as interim chief through 2025. He began his career in the department in 1994.

During his first stint as chief, Albany became the third city in the United States, and first in the Northeast, to adopt the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD program. Cox stepped down as chief after accepting a post with the National LEAD program.

Cox says he’s glad to return to Albany, thanking Hawkins for his service and adding he’s seen policing reforms up close.

“I think one of the strong points, and I know Chief Hawkins, this has been a strong point of his, is engaging with the community and understanding what people are seeing, recognizing trauma and harm, and making sure that we're ultimately helping to solve that. So I want to engage with the community. I really want to dive back in and hear from the community about what's happening,” Cox said.

He adds he’s not looking to assume the role on a permanent basis again, saying he favors an internal candidate likely to be chosen by the next mayor.

“I’d like to stay married,” Cox said.

Recruitment and officer retention remain a priority for the city.

While permanent chiefs are subject to a residency requirement, Sheehan says Cox isn’t bound by that.

“A permanent chief would have to reside in the city of Albany, but we will be moving forward with Brendan as an interim and certainly not having the expectation as we've already heard, that he and his wife pick up and literally move. I've spoken with the council about it, and so because this is an interim position, we will not be enforcing that,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan is not seeking re-election in 2025, and says it’ll be up to her successor to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Hawkins did not appear at Monday’s announcement.