Parties dispute nominations for Saratoga Springs DPW race

In another twist in the ongoing saga to permanently fill an empty seat on the Saratoga Springs city council, city Republicans are claiming Democrats have failed to nominate a candidate for January’s special election.

The Republicans have nominated Chuck Marshall, who also serves on the city's planning board. Committee chair Mike Brandi says the Democrats have missed the October 27th nomination deadline set in a proposed timeline.

"The Democrats failed to file and I don't know if the reason is they simply forgot or maybe they didn't have a candidate, I don't want to presume the reasons for them not filing, but the courts are very clear on this point that the proclamation starts the ball rolling and the dates set by the election law are hard and fast," said Brandi.

The city council passed a resolution that would set a special election January 28th. But the county board of elections has not approved the date. Republican Commissioner Joe Suhrada previously objected, which halted progress.

Democratic committee chair Otis Maxwell says the resolution's timeline is not set until the Board of Elections approves the final date.

"But it's nonsense, we are going to have a special election. The first thing that has to happen is that both the commissioners have to approve it, once that happens an election calendar is set and then we move forward," said Maxwell.

Maxwell says Democrats plan on nominating former committee chair Sarah Burger.

The city council unanimously appointed Hank Kuczynski to serve as interim Public Works Commissioner until an election can be held. Democratic Commissioner Jason Golub stepped down in August for a state position.