Early voting began Saturday in New York with strong turnout in Saratoga County

Early voting began in New York Saturday, and many are anxious to make sure their voices are heard.

A line of early voters stretches down the block in Ballston Spa on the first day of early voting in a polarizing election.

With a population just shy of 240,000, Saratoga County is one of the fastest growing regions in New York.

“Yeah well so far we’ve had 1,00 voters this morning and that’s pretty darn good considering the six sites,” said Joe Suhrada.

Republican Joe Suhrada is a County Board of Elections Commissioner.

“The key is here that we do take the pressure off election day. High demand today due to the great weather, no one seems to mind coming out in weather like this. I had many friends ask me, and I said ‘why don’t you wait until Tuesday, it’s gonna slow right down. So, you’ll have a shorter line.’ But some people can only come on the weekends so it’s understandable,” said Suhrada.

Suhrada said 10,000 people had voted by Monday afternoon, with roughly 38.7% being registered Democrats, and 36.5% being registered Republicans.

Jared Hankle and his roommate made plans to vote as early as possible.

“I prefer Kamala Harris to Donald Trump. I have a lot of issues with Donald Trump. A lot of his policy positions, whichever ones he can commit to having, I can’t say I’m very in favor of. I’m an independent, I was a Democrat until 2016, I tend to be a little bit more on the left side, so that’s where I voted,” said Hankle.

Hankle was a so-called Bernie Bro in 2016. He was apprehensive about Vice President Harris’ rise to the top of the Democratic ticket.

“I wasn’t really for it, I had a lotof arguments with my friends about it, I can’t say that I was a big fan. I don’t buy this argument that it’s not democratic or anything, she is the Vice President. But I felt like it was a really high risk to take so close to the election. I guess we’ll see how that pans out, I hope to be wrong,” said Hankle.

In addition to the candidates, Prop One, or the Equal Rights Amendment, is on the ballot as well. It would protect New Yorkers against discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation, and pregnancy outcomes.

Jessica Blascak was happy to support the measure.

“It’s so long past due. And I’m sad that it didn’t pass nationally decades ago but I’m excited that our state has it on the ballot and just to be able to make sure that we have something constitutionally that says people are equal in this county, in this state,” said Blascak.

Ron Williams lives in Ballston Spa. He’s supporting Harris, but split his ticket to vote for Republican State Senator Jim Tedisco in his race against Democratic challenger Minita Sanghvi.

“I think the country is doing quite well. The economy is going to do what the economy is going to do and I think, for the most part it’s positive. So, I’m going to stay with the way things are rolling right now I think that’s what’s best for us. I’m pretty satisfied with what the Biden Administration has been doing, I think we do need to make some changes that I hope Kamala is going to put her little twist on it, if you know what I mean,” said Williams.

Denise Deere pulled up in a car flying Trump Vance flags.

“Why am I voting for the way I’m going to vote? Because I’m here to protect America. Our civil rights, our unions, our country, our government. We need to clear the swamp, we need to get rid of the people that are in there. It’s evil against good right now,” said Deere.

Republicans have rallied against Prop One and Deere opposes it, promoting a common but challenged talking point.

“I don’t believe that we should be indulging our children into—allowing men or transgender people into their bathrooms. I mean it’s fine with me if they are completely transgendered, OK? But somebody in the midst of? I just don’t go for that,” said Deere.

Early voting in New York runs through November 3rd.