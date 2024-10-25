© 2024
Six-term Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announces cancer diagnosis, says he’ll stay on the job.

Saratoga BLM co-founder arrested on misdemeanor charges in Schenectady

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published October 25, 2024 at 5:33 PM EDT
Lex Figuereo and other local activists in front of Saratoga Springs City Hall following Figuereo's appearance in court
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
/
WAMC
Prominent local activist Lex Figuereo appeared in Schenectady City Court Friday morning after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a rifle at a person Thursday.

Figuereo's attorney Mark Mishler tells WAMC that Figuereo and his partner were assaulted. He is confident his client will be found not guilty.

Figuereo is facing misdemeanor weapon possession and menacing charges. He is set to appear in Schenectady City Court November 15th.

Figuereo, a co-founder of Saratoga Black Lives Matter, is a part of two lawsuits brought against the City of Saratoga Springs alleging protestors civil rights were violated.

The lawsuits come after a report by state Attorney General Leticia James concluded former city officials and police illegally targeted protesters in 2020 and 2021.
