Saratoga BLM co-founder arrested on misdemeanor charges in Schenectady

Prominent local activist Lex Figuereo appeared in Schenectady City Court Friday morning after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a rifle at a person Thursday.

Figuereo's attorney Mark Mishler tells WAMC that Figuereo and his partner were assaulted. He is confident his client will be found not guilty.

Figuereo is facing misdemeanor weapon possession and menacing charges. He is set to appear in Schenectady City Court November 15th.

Figuereo, a co-founder of Saratoga Black Lives Matter, is a part of two lawsuits brought against the City of Saratoga Springs alleging protestors civil rights were violated.

The lawsuits come after a report by state Attorney General Leticia James concluded former city officials and police illegally targeted protesters in 2020 and 2021.