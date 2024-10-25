© 2024
Governor Ned Lamont calls for independent audit of Connecticut State Colleges & Universities

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published October 25, 2024 at 5:54 PM EDT
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont addresses an audience during inaugural ceremonies at the Governor William A. O'Neill State Armory, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool)
Jessica Hill/AP
/
AP Pool, FR125654 AP
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont addressing an audience during inaugural ceremonies at the Governor William A. O'Neill State Armory, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, Pool)

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is calling for an independent audit of the state’s colleges and universities system.

The Democrat says in an effort to increase public transparency, he has written to State Comptroller Sean Scanlon requesting that his office conduct the review.

Lamont says “recent reports of controversial spending decisions have raised serious concerns about the transparency and accountability of CSCU’s financial management,” following tuition increases and program reductions meant to address budget shortfalls.

The Friday request comes one day after Connecticut Insider reported on CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng's benefits and expenses, including $2,100 a month for an apartment and dinners that exceeded a $50 limit.

Samantha Simmons
