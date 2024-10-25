Governor Ned Lamont calls for independent audit of Connecticut State Colleges & Universities

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is calling for an independent audit of the state’s colleges and universities system.

The Democrat says in an effort to increase public transparency, he has written to State Comptroller Sean Scanlon requesting that his office conduct the review.

Lamont says “recent reports of controversial spending decisions have raised serious concerns about the transparency and accountability of CSCU’s financial management,” following tuition increases and program reductions meant to address budget shortfalls.

The Friday request comes one day after Connecticut Insider reported on CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng's benefits and expenses, including $2,100 a month for an apartment and dinners that exceeded a $50 limit.