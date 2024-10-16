Vermont State Police troopers deployed to assist North Carolina hurricane response

Four members of the Vermont State Police, including a K-9 unit, left early Wednesday morning to support hurricane response efforts in North Carolina.

The officers were deployed following a request from North Carolina Emergency Management through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The team is scheduled to help local law enforcement provide safety and security.

Vermont State Police Director Colonel Matthew Birmingham says they are honored to help.

The troopers, all volunteers, are expected to remain in North Carolina through the end of the month.

