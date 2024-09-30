Tanks and Tools: New York Army National Guard gets new maintenance shop

The New York Army National Guard has cut the ribbon on a new Field Maintenance Shop in Troy.



Major General Ray Shields says the garage will better service 1,500 of the National Guard’s vehicles and 17 units within the Capital Region with modern equipment and enhanced storage space.

The nearly $17 million, 18,000 square-foot facility replaces a more than 50-year-old facility at the armory.

“Our old maintenance shop couldn't support the Army's latest equipment that we have, it's a much lower building,” Shields said. “It's packed right over there. You can't see it, because we're talking on the radio, but it's a much lower building. It doesn't have the height that's required. This facility has cranes built in. You can see the cranes are built in so they can actually lift engines, they can lift transmissions, they can lift a vehicle off the ground to perform maintenance on it, whereas in the other shop, we did not have that capability. And of course, with modern technology, with electronics for working on weapons systems, communication systems and electronic systems, this shop is outfitted where the other shop was not properly outfitted. So we had to outsource maintenance to facilities that were in Rochester, Fort Drum or Peekskill previously. Now we don't have to do that.”

Shields says in the long run, the new facility will save time and money. He says the garage, with its gray floors with yellow stripes and intricate hosing and electrical wires decorating the walls, is environmentally friendly. It’s outfitted with features to reduce and reuse water to wash vehicles and ground solar and photovoltaic roof panels, which will generate more power than the shop will use.

Construction on the new facility began in March 2023 and wasn’t expected to be complete until May 2025. Speaking with WAMC Friday, State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy says the project finished ahead of schedule and under budget.

“We work with our vendors and our partners. DMA [Division of Military and Naval Affairs] makes good and fast decisions very quickly,” Moy said. “Our teams were absolutely incented to get this up and ready for the National Guard as soon as possible.”

Director of Logistics Lieutenant Colonel Will Hoffman says the building is a testament of the 42nd Infantry Division’s commitment to the region. Hoffman says 16 skilled mechanics will take on the role of working to ensure the Guard’s tactical vehicles, critical communications platforms and equipment are prepared to support New York.

“To our mechanics, I say this, this is your home away from home. We have ensured that it is a safe, comfortable and supportive workplace where you can grow and excel. To the 42nd entry division, I say we are here to support you,” Hoffman said. “Your mission is our mission, and we will strive to exceed your expectations. To the Albany capital district community, I say we are proud to be your neighbors. We look forward to contributing positively to this vibrant region.”

The National Guard expects the facility to be fully operational by November.