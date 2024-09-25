Erin Cassady-Dorion named interim Niskayuna Supervisor

After weeks of uncertainty, the Niskayuna Town Board has appointed a new supervisor.

Democratic Town Supervisor Jamie Puccioni won a second two-year term in November. Following months of public tension over raised water and sewer bills, as well as allegedly receiving racist threats from a former town resident, Puccioni announced she was leaving her post in August for a full-time position at the University at Albany.

Erin Cassady-Dorion had previously served as confidential secretary to the supervisor and was unanimously approved by the town’s board to take up the mantle at Tuesday’s meeting.

Democratic town board member Bill McPartlon emphasized that Cassady-Dorion has been invested in the success of the town before the past month.

“Very active in the business of running the town of Niskayuna. Keeping all the board members informed on what they need to know. Meeting with department heads, meeting with the employees, doing the business of running the town. Erin is not a political person, she’s here because she loves the town of Niskayuna. She’s been here. She went to school here. Her mother served on this actual town board. She’s a genuine person, she’s here for the town,” said McPartlon.

Board Member John Della Ratta said Cassady-Dorion was the obvious choice.

“Based on her experience, based on her personality, and based on her non-political beliefs so to speak, as Mr. McPartlon stated she’s not a political person and that really was beneficial to all of us because we don’t want to have that be the forefront. We want qualifications and personality to be the forefront and she has both of those for a perfect fit,” said Ratta.

Deputy Town Supervisor Joseph Drescher turned down the role.

“When I found out about former Supervisor Puccioni reached out to all the board members. And there was a commonality, there’s my theme for the day commonality, there was a commonality. And the commonality was Erin,” said Drescher.

But Drescher said Cassady-Dorion was the first person he called when he heard the news.

“I might be the face but she is the one in the engine room shoveling coal into the fire, late hours. I don’t know how she doesn’t have bags under her eyes but she’s doing it, and I’m saying that from my heart. I’m not going to take the credit because she’s the one doing it. She’s the one when I email her to put meetings in the calendar because I can’t figure out a calendar because I’m still using AOL. She’s the one who does it to that much of a level,” said Drescher.

Resident Nora Galto said she expects to hear more from the new supervisor in the coming weeks.

“I would like to see her resume come to life through her own words and have her tell us about her experience managing money, managing people. What’s her vision for the next 16 months? I’d like to hear about that and her leadership style,” said Galto.

Cassady-Dorion did not have remarks prepared.

“I never expected to be in this position, but true to what has been said, I really love this town and I am truly here to make it work for everybody to the best of my ability. And my goal is to use this transitional period to try to find some camaraderie, find some community, and to get through these issues that are facing us together,” said Cassady-Dorion.

The term runs through 2025.