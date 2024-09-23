Forum on the Vietnam War to be held at the University of Vermont

The University of Vermont will hold a two-day policy forum looking back at the Vietnam War.

The UVM Patrick Leahy Honors College hosts a Leahy Public Policy Forum that assesses major issues of the 20th and 21st centuries, particularly events closely related to the tenure of retired U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy.

The forum on October 1st and 2nd focuses on the Vietnam War. Guests include Senator Leahy and the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Panels will discuss the experiences of Vermonters who fought in the war; the anti-war movement; and the legacy of the war.

In 1975, Senator Leahy, a Democrat, cast a deciding vote to end funding for the war.

