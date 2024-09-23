© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Forum on the Vietnam War to be held at the University of Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 23, 2024 at 7:16 PM EDT
Photo of soldiers in Vietnam from the National Archives
Public Domain/National Archives
/
University of Vermont
Photo of soldiers in Vietnam from the National Archives

The University of Vermont will hold a two-day policy forum looking back at the Vietnam War.

The UVM Patrick Leahy Honors College hosts a Leahy Public Policy Forum that assesses major issues of the 20th and 21st centuries, particularly events closely related to the tenure of retired U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy.

The forum on October 1st and 2nd focuses on the Vietnam War. Guests include Senator Leahy and the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Panels will discuss the experiences of Vermonters who fought in the war; the anti-war movement; and the legacy of the war.

In 1975, Senator Leahy, a Democrat, cast a deciding vote to end funding for the war.
Tags
News Vietnam WarSenator Patrick LeahyUVM Patrick Leahy Honors College
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley