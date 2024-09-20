Son accused of killing father, family in Pawlet, VT. arrested

Authorities have charged a New York man with murder after he allegedly killed three people in Pawlet, Vermont on Sunday.

At the issuance of a Vermont arrest warrant, New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Granville resident Brian Crossman, Jr. on Friday.

Crossman is accused of killing his father, 46-year-old Brian Crossman, Sr., stepmother, 41-year-old Erica Crossman, and 13-year-old stepbrother Colin Taft.

Crossman made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon in Lake George. He was remanded to the Warren County jail without bail pending another court hearing next week.

Officials on Friday said arrangements for his extradition to Vermont remain pending.

Crossman, Sr. was a Pawlet selectboard member. Earlier this week, Pawlet selectboard chair Mike Beecher said the tragedy left the small town “shaking and grieving.”

