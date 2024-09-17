"If no one does anything, nothing gets done:" Lake George Association cleanup grows in second year

Volunteers descended on the southern shores of Lake George Sunday for a new eco-friendly tradition.

More than 100 volunteers spread out between Shepard Park and Million Dollar Beach for the second annual Lake George Association cleanup.

Armed with blue biodegradable garbage bags, Lake George Beach club owner Karis Filomeno and her kids are hard at work.

“I’ll be honest, car show was last week. A lot of what we’re seeing is cigarette butts. Sadly, I wish it was something different. But you know what, last year when we first started this it was a lot more of other stuff. So, to have it kind of just be that and some napkins and straws here and there is kind of refreshing. The groundskeepers in Lake George do a great job,” said Filomeno.

Local Greg Teresi says after volunteering last year he’s been more aware of litter the other 364 days of the year.

“Yeah, this is my home, this is my backyard. Of course, you pay attention probably more than the average visitor just because it is your home and you are in the Adirondacks and you know all about the carry-in carry-out and leave it better than you left it. So, no different than right here in the village,” said Teresi.

Down by the dock, LGA Education for Action Manager Lindsey Kenna is delighted to see such a large turnout for the relatively new event.

“I mean if no one does anything nothing gets done. If you do even a little bit it’s that much better and further along. So, we appreciate every single person coming out here this morning and they’re doing a great job. We’ve got three dumpsters throughout the village—so there’s one here, one down at the Pink Barn, and then one at Million Dollar Beach. We just added Million Dollar Beach for the first time this year which is wonderful, although I’m hearing—I just rode down and they said Million Dollar Beach is actually looking pretty clean but I know the DEC guys do a great job with it so we’re just there to help and then, of course, assist the divers. The divers are in the water down there picking up,” said Kenna.

Brad Murphy is with the Warren County Sherriff’s SCUBA team. He’s spent the morning lurking under the docks and stirring up trash that’s built up over the year.

“Oh well I’ve lived here all my life and it’s nice to keep Lake George as one of the cleanest lakes and, you know, just take pride in your area. And I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Murphy.

Volunteer Shari Guidos is standing on the dock above him with a 7-foot net.

“It’s so special. This lake is so precious for us and for so many. And you know each year we have to do more and more to make sure it stays that way. So, we try to do our part every year,” said Guidos.

She’s lived on the lake for more than 60 years and is hopeful that her efforts now will carry on for another 60.

“Mostly bottles, cans, some big pieces of metal we’ve gotten. The thing that’s bothersome is how many plastic utensils there are. If we could just move to like a compostable plastic utensil from these dining establishments around the lake that would do a lot. People are saying there’s less trash in the lake this year than there was last year during pick-up day so I hope we’re gaining on it. So, it’s meaningful to keep looking around, keep your eyes open,” said Guidos.

By the end of the day, volunteers collected two bikes, a wheelbarrow, fire extinguisher, and a mountain of cigarette butts from the lake and surrounding areas.