Braelon Allen, NFL's youngest player, scores 2 TDs to help Aaron Rodgers and Jets beat Titans 24-17

Braelon Allen ran for a 20-yard touchdown with 4:31 left to put the New York Jets ahead to stay for good as they beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers threw for 176 yards and two TDs and got to kneel down for his first victory that he started and finished with the Jets. One of those TDs was to Allen, marking a score by the NFL’s oldest and youngest players. The Jets ruined the home opener for Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan. Quarterback Will Levis had two turnovers. The Titans had a chance at the end but couldn't find the end zone.

Austin Seibert kicked seven field goals to help the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 21-18. Jayden Daniels picked up his first victory as an NFL quarterback. Daniels engineered the 65-yard go-ahead drive in the final minutes. Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns and Devin Singletary ran for one in a losing effort for the Giants. New York lost kicker Graham Gano to injury on the opening kickoff. That kept the team from trying field goals and forced several fourth-down attempts.

Graham Gano injured his right hamstring chasing down the Commanders' Austin Ekeler on the opening kickoff, and it ended up costing the New York Giants dearly. Without Gano, and after punter Jamie Gillan missed an extra point try early, the Giants had to play touchdown-only football and left valuable points on the board. They failed on a couple of two-point conversions and went for it on fourth down rather than go for a chip shot field goal deep in Washington territory in the final minutes with the score tied, a combination of results that contributed to a 21-18 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Coach Jerod Mayo and quarterback Jacoby Brissett believe the New England Patriots were only a few plays away from a 2-0 start to the season not many expected from them. After opening with a 16-10 win at Cincinnati, the Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 in overtime on Sunday.“You put yourself in position hopefully to make a couple more plays here and there throughout the game," said Brissett, who was 15 of 27 for 149 yards.

C.J. Stroud threw for 260 yards and a touchdown and Ka′imi Fairbairn kicked four field goals to help the Houston Texans top the Chicago Bears 19-13. Fairbairn connected from 56, 47, 59 and 53 yards, and Houston’s defense put heavy pressure on Caleb Williams for much of the game. Stroud’s 28-yard scoring pass to Nico Collins put Houston up 10-3 early in the second quarter, and the Texans led 16-10 at halftime. Houston had trouble moving the ball in the second half, but its defense intercepted Williams twice to secure the victory. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, was 23 of 37 for 174 yards. He was sacked seven times.

Harrison Butker kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired and the Kansas City Chiefs, kept alive by a pass interference call on Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony on fourth down in the final minute, rallied to beat Cincinnati 26-25. Patrick Mahomes threw for 151 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. But it was his incomplete pass to Rashee Rice on fourth-and-16 from the Kansas City 35 that turned out to be decisive. Anthony arrived a split-second early and hit Rice from behind, and the penalty gave Kansas City a chance. A few plays later, Butker kicked the winner. Joe Burrow threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, both to Andrei Iosivas, for the Bengals.

Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns, including a 57-yarder on a screen pass, and the New Orleans Saints ended Dallas’ 16-game home win streak in the regular season with a 44-19 victory. Derek Carr threw for 243 yards and two TDs with a 1-yard sneak for a score. The Saints got touchdowns on their first six drives a week after setting a franchise record by starting the season with points on nine consecutive possessions in a 47-10 rout of Carolina. It was actually the second straight loss at AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys after the 48-32 wild-card shocker against Green Bay last January.

Sam Darnold passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns against his former team, including a 97-yard strike in the second quarter to Justin Jefferson, and an attacking defense again fueled the Minnesota Vikings in a 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings got three field goals by rookie Will Reichard and six sacks and two interceptions against Brock Purdy to overcome two turnovers and a quadriceps injury that forced Jefferson out of the game in the third quarter. Darnold spent last season backing up Purdy with the 49ers.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will see a neurologist this week after suffering his fourth diagnosed concussion in five years and his third while in the NFL, according to a person familiar with his plans. Tagovailoa is focused on getting better and gathering information and isn’t thinking about retiring, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for privacy reasons. Tagovailoa was injured on a scramble when he lowered his head and collided into Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Miami’s 31-10 loss to Buffalo on Thursday night. While former players and even current Raiders coach Antonio Pierce have said Tagovailoa should retire, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has emphasized the importance of not offering his opinion.

MLB

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 53rd homer, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 to open a three-game AL East lead over second-place Baltimore. Judge, whose 132 RBIs also top the major leagues, homered twice in three games followed a career-high 16-game homerless streak and helped Carlos Rodón get his career-best 15th win. New York is on the verge of clinching a postseason berth after failing to reach the playoffs last year. Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who dropped 4 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the final AL wild card spot.

J.T. Realmuto hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Mets 2-1 and win two of three from New York. Tyrone Taylor homered in the eighth against Cristopher Sánchez but Buddy Kennedy tied the score in the bottom half off David Peterson, who pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings. Nick Castellanos singled with one out in the ninth against Díaz and stole second as Alec Bohm struck out. Realmuto lined a 99.5 mph fastball over the high, outside corner to right-center for his sixth career walk-off hit.

Mookie Betts had a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in a seven-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 9-2. The loss dropped the Braves into a tie with the Mets for the third wild-card spot in the National League with 13 games to play. The Dodgers hold a two-game lead on the Brewers in their pursuit of the National League’s No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs. Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored, but he did not homer or steal a base in his pursuit of MLB’s first 50-50 season. He has 47 home runs and 48 stolen bases. Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman and Max Muncy hit consecutive home runs during the ninth-inning outburst, which started against Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (5-2).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

A’ja Wilson became the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a season when she had 29 in the Las Vegas Aces’ 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Wilson hit a pull-up from the elbow with 2 minutes left in the game to reach the mark. Earlier this week the Aces’ star broke the single-season scoring record that Jewell Loyd set last year. The Aces (25-13) hold a one-game lead over Seattle for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and home-court advantage in that series. Las Vegas has won seven of its last eight games. Connecticut (27-11) trails the Minnesota Lynx by two games for the No. 2 seed. The two teams play in Connecticut on Tuesday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 16 years, replacing Georgia after the Bulldogs struggled to remain unbeaten against Kentucky. The Longhorns moved up a spot from No. 2 and received 35 first-place votes and 1,540 points. The Bulldogs, who have been No. 1 since the preseason poll, received 23 first-place votes and 1,518 points. Ohio State received five first-place votes and stayed at No. 3. No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Mississippi held their places and Tennessee moved up a spot to No. 6, flip-flopping with Southeastern Conference rival Missouri.

FORMULA 1 RACING

After a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it seems like nearly half the field is capable of winning races in Formula 1. McLaren chief executive Zak Brown, whose driver Lando Norris is Max Verstappen’s closest title challenger, says he’s enjoying the best show he’s seen in his eight years in F1. There have been six different winners in the last eight races, representing four different teams. Verstappen's dominance in 2022 and 2023 broke records. He still leads the standings but his last win was in June.

SOLHEIM CUP - GOLF

Lilia Vu made a 2-foot birdie putt on the final hole, and the United States won the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017, beating Europe on a tense Sunday of singles matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Megan Khang, Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz moved the U.S. to the brink of victory with blowout wins, and the Americans got just enough from the back half of their lineup to prevent Europe from capturing the cup for a record fourth straight time. The Americans won 15 1/2 to 12 1/2. Europe trailed 10-6 entering the final day and kept it interesting to the end.

SOCCER

The biggest challenge to Manchester City’s Premier League dominance was due to start on Monday at a hearing into a slew alleged financial breaches. On the line is City’s reputation and punishment could be as extreme as expulsion from the league. City, which has won the last four league titles, denies the charges, which include providing misleading information about its finances. It will be down to a team of lawyers to clear the club’s name and finally quash accusations that have cast a cloud over its unprecedented period of success.

Sports scores from yesterday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 18 Jacksonville 13

Final Green Bay 16 Indianapolis 10

Final L.A. Chargers 26 Carolina 3

Final Las Vegas 26 Baltimore 23

Final Minnesota 23 San Francisco 17

Final N-Y Jets 24 Tennessee 17

Final New Orleans 44 Dallas 19

Final OT Seattle 23 New England 20

Final Tampa Bay 20 Detroit 16

Final Washington 21 N-Y Giants 18

Final Arizona 41 L.A. Rams 10

Final Kansas City 26 Cincinnati 25

Final Pittsburgh 13 Denver 6

Final Houston 19 Chicago 13

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 9 Cincinnati 2

Final Toronto 3 St. Louis 2

Final Pittsburgh 4 Kansas City 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 4 Baltimore 2

Final Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 0

Final Chicago White Sox 4 Oakland 3

Final N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 2

Final Seattle 7 Texas 0

Final Houston 6 L.A. Angels 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Final Washington 4 Miami 3

Final Chicago Cubs 6 Colorado 2

Final San Diego 4 San Francisco 3

Final Arizona 11 Milwaukee 10

Final L.A. Dodgers 9 Atlanta 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 88 New York 79

Final Indiana 110 Dallas 109

Final OT Atlanta 76 Washington 73

Final Las Vegas 84 Connecticut 71

Final Phoenix 93 Chicago 88

Final Seattle 90 Los Angeles 87

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Seattle 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

