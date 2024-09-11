Speakers at Saratoga Springs ceremony work to keep memory of 9/11 attacks alive

Marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11th attacks, residents honored first responders and veterans in Saratoga Springs Wednesday.

Hundreds gathered in High Rock Park in the morning to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost more than two decades ago.

Commander James Diefenderfer of the Nuclear Power Training Unit in Ballston Spa addressed the crowd standing beneath twisted metal beams taken from the wreckage of the World Trade Center.

“What I want to remember from that day though, more than anything, is the heroes. The people who stood up to do something. The 343 firefighters, the 72 law enforcement officers that ran to the scene and ultimately paid the price with their lives in trying to help people,” said Diefenderfer.

As 2001 recedes, Diefenderfer says it is important to remember the sacrifices made by first responders and servicemen and women not just in the wake of the attacks but in the years since.

“I’m welcoming sailors into our United States Navy today and met quite a few of them reporting to my last ship in their initial check-in, they were born after 2001. Sailors, soldiers, airmen, marines who are volunteering today were born after those events. But they understand them because we're keeping the memory alive. And I ask you to continue to tell those stories so we learn those lessons and we don't learn them again,” said Diefenderfer.

Pine Grove Community Church Pastor Mark Kehrer delivered the morning’s invocation.

“Today we still see the ripples of that tragic day continue to impact our world. We grieve with our allies today as our allies grieved with us then. And together we wonder if there will ever be an end. And end to the violence to the war, to the hatred, or to the death. We grieve our world’s inability to learn the things that lead to peace,” said Kerhrer.

John Viola is a retired FDNY captain. He wasn’t at work when the planes first struck the World Trade Center, but quickly made his way to his station.

“When I got into quarters that morning there was a chief officers there who had ordered me to stand fast. They were waiting for some sort of semblance and orders from headquarters. I looked at him and I said, ‘With all due respect sir, I have 14 members that I left last night that are over there. You can put charges against me, you can even start paperwork to have me fired, but unless god-almighty strikes me down, I’m going over to that site and I’m going to start searching for my members,’” said Viola.

The Saratoga Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the commemoration to present one of three wreaths.

Regent Heather Mabee says it is more important than ever to support American troops and keep the memory of the attacks alive.

“It's important that we continue on that same vein. It's important that we, especially for generations in the future, realize what can happen to our country if we are not diligent in making sure that the security of our country is well taken care of. And we just want to remember these wonderful heroes that sacrificed their lives for our fabulous country,” said Mabee.

According to the FDNY, more than 360 firefighters have perished from World Trade Center-related illnesses.