Officer recruits sign on through Police Officer Apprenticeship Program at SUNY Schenectady

A newly restarted police apprenticeship in New York has its first members.

Officer recruits with the Zone 5 Regional Law Enforcement Academy, which serves the greater Capital Region, signed on as apprentices through the Police Officer Apprenticeship Program at a ceremony at SUNY Schenectady Tuesday.

College Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Education Sarah Wilson-Sparrow told attendees the training will support a modern, well-educated police force.

"What we discovered as partners is at the end we are all striving for is a diverse police force with access to the best possible training that includes compliance with New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, or DCJS, as the cool kids call it, I've discovered, modern community policing practices...," Wilson-Sparrow said.

New York requires at least a high school diploma or equivalent to take the officer exam, but college credits are required to be appointed to the police academy.

State University of New York Chancellor John King calls it an opportunity for recruits to get both real-life experience and classroom learning at the same time.

"These students will receive up to 30 credits on an educational path that easily supports continuing to study for an associate's or bachelor's degree, and they'll be able to earn while they do it," King said.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says the training is necessary as the role of law enforcement continues to evolve.

"They have to be critical thinkers and have knowledge in areas like sociology, psychology, pharmacology. Now and technology proficiency, both in hardware and software, of technology is important. They have to have an understanding of statistics, familiarity with the scientific model, which we in policing call the intelligence cycle," Clifford said.

State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon says the program helps demonstrate the viability of different paths into higher education, adding apprenticeships are gaining deserved recognition and the understanding they're just as valuable as a degree.

"This program places a heavy emphasis on practices that have improved workplaces in other sectors, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. It is so important that these recruits understand that they will be serving all members of our very diverse communities. This program also focuses on de-escalation methods to ensure better outcomes and improve relations with the public that they serve."

Recruit Daniel Crossland says he's excited for the expanded educational opportunities.

"Having the extra additional credits to increase my knowledge, and again, get me one step closer to a degree, it's just a benefit," Crossland said.

Fellow recruit Michael Norwood adds he understands he doesn’t fit the mold.

"I wanted to join the SWAT team, and I also wanted to give back to my community, to show them that, you know, a Black man can also be in law enforcement as well," Norwood said.

Norwood says he wants to climb the chain of command, maybe even to Chief one day.

"That's the goal, if I can get there," Norwood said.

The apprenticeship will last for about a year, during which time the recruits will complete the academy and then field officer training with the Schenectady Police Department.