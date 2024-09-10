Fourth person dead of Legionnaire's Disease at Albany County assisted living facility

A fourth person has died following a cluster of Legionnaire’s Disease at an Albany County assisted living facility.

It comes after three other patients at the Peregrine facility on Northern Boulevard in Albany died and 20 people were hospitalized last week. The county Department of Health says it became aware of the cases in late August.

The county says it’s aware of two more positive cases in addition to the death, and is investigating alongside the state Department of Health.

Water restrictions are in place at the facility. Peregrine has reportedly installed water filters on some showers and bathrooms.

Legionnaire’s Disease is not contagious and cannot be spread from person-to-person. It is primarily contracted by inhaling water droplets containing the legionella bacteria.

WAMC has requested comment from Peregrine.