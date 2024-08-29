Candidate for Plattsburgh Common Council charged with DWI

The only candidate in Plattsburgh’s Ward 6 common council race was arrested for drunk driving last week.

The Plattsburgh Press Republican reports that Amy Collin was stopped by Plattsburgh Police on August 22nd and a breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .10-percent. The Democrat said she had three drinks at a local bar before leaving to visit a friend. She faces charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .08 percent and failure to signal.

According to a statement provided to the newspaper, Collin said she was “embarrassed by this incident.”

Calls to Collin were not returned. Plattsburgh City Republican Committee Chair David Souliere IV said his party has no plans to find a contender in the race.

“We commend Amy for coming out and accepting responsibility for her actions and making a plan for remediation," Souliere said. "You know Republicans would be living in a glass house if we were to throw stones at someone that acknowledges their mistakes and we have no intention to put up a candidate at this point or to encourage any write in campaigns.”

Colllin is due in court on September 9th .

