Habitat for Humanity dedicates Saratoga Springs home after years of community support

A family from Saratoga Springs has finally moved to a new home after years of community effort.

It’s a gray morning and Brenda Meyre and her children Rebecca and Keith Cherney are all smiles taking shelter from the rain on their new porch.

"It feels really good. It’s over whelming, it’s emotional. That’s it,” said Meyre.

Meyre is holding a fresh set of keys to the new two-story home built by Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.

Today is a big deal for the single mother and nurse. Her family has been waiting for several years to move in.

“Because we were coming out of COVID, you know, everything was backed-up, delayed, on back-order. It did take a long time. And I think that was the biggest thing, COVID held everything up. Otherwise, I would’ve been in here a lot sooner,” said Meyre.

Starting in 2016, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce has gathered local businesses and organizations to use leap day, February 29th, to help those who support their community.

Chamber President Todd Shimkus is excited to see that effort manifest.

“You know, we said when we created Leap of Kindness Day that we didn’t want it to be just people buying a cup of coffee for the next person in line, that we wanted it to be impactful. And what’s more impactful than getting a new home. And what’s more impactful than getting a new home for this family? So, it shows that this one small idea can turn into something pretty amazing, and that’s what this community is all about,” said Shimkus.

Leap of Kindness Day was celebrated by more than 250 communities around the world this year with 50 Saratoga County-based organizations pitching in.

At more than 20 stores around the region, Curtis Lumber allows customers to donate 2x4 planks of wood that go toward the construction of homes like Meyre’s.

Beyond the Leap of Kindness Day participation, Curtis Lumber runs the same promotion every year through each February.

Sales Director Dan Nelson says they’ve helped build five homes with Habitat for Humanity so far.

“Well, the choice was really easy, because we’re part of the community, right? And that’s one of our core values as a company. So, the choice was a very plain and simple one. And all we’re doing is giving our community a platform for all of them to be able to participate in a small way,” said Nelson.

Vice President Doug Ford.

“The other thing too, I’ve been with Curtis for almost 30 years. What they do for the communities that they have stores in is amazing. And, this is just one example of many. Not all of them get the publicity like this one, but that’s not why we do it. It’s what we need to be doing as a business and the communities that help us be successful,” said Ford.

More than 850 boards were donated this past February, completing Habitat for Humanity’s 30th home in the region.